Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $35.85. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 10,659 shares.

Specifically, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,875,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

