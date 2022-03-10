Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $127.95

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.95 and last traded at $129.84, with a volume of 11072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.