Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $127.95

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.95 and last traded at $129.84, with a volume of 11072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.77.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.
In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)
Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.
