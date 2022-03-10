SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €39.36 ($42.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.64. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of €25.10 ($27.28) and a 12-month high of €56.20 ($61.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.