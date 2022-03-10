SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €39.36 ($42.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.64. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of €25.10 ($27.28) and a 12-month high of €56.20 ($61.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

