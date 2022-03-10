Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SND. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

