SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.