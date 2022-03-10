Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $327,142.30 and $237,729.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00085426 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

