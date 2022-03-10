Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.65. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

SLGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

