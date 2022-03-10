Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.72

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.72 and last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 2144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,814,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,316,000 after buying an additional 284,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

