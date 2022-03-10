Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SCEYF stock remained flat at $$2.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions.

