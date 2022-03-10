Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SCEYF stock remained flat at $$2.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

About Source Energy Services (Get Rating)

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.