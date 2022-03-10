S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 538.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 453,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $391.51 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.45 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.71. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.08.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

