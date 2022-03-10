S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.08.

Shares of SPGI opened at $391.51 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $340.45 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after buying an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

