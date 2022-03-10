SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0016 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $17,053.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 256.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,095,855 coins and its circulating supply is 10,853,428 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

