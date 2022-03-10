SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $51.77. 3,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.