SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $333.40 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $320.47 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.46.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

