SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 637.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 85,646 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $39.87 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

