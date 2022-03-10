SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.15

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 1498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.
Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.
About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)
SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.
