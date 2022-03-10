SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.15

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 1498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.