SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 322,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,016,201 shares.The stock last traded at $38.42 and had previously closed at $39.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

