SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,123. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

