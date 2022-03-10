Spectrum (SPT) Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $12,474.22 and approximately $3,164.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00259385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001289 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.