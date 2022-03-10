Spire Wealth Management Has $11.20 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after purchasing an additional 686,201 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 625,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

