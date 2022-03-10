Spire Wealth Management Has $13.81 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,322 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $538.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $626.44 and a 200-day moving average of $655.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

