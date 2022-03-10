Spire Wealth Management Has $9.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

