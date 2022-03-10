Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 507.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,687 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.64 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.