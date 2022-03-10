Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,188 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average is $115.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.69 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

