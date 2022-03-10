Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,642 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

