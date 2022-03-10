Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1359 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.
NASDAQ FUND opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $9.51.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
