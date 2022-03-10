Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1359 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

NASDAQ FUND opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Focus Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

