Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,087 shares of company stock valued at $816,063 in the last 90 days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.