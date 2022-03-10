Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 3,987 The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 24.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 18.1% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.51. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

