Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 32,156 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,156 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 62,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.
Rollins stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Rollins Profile (Get Rating)
Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.
