Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,872 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Sharps Compliance worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth about $131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMED. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.