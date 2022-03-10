Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,443,000 after acquiring an additional 342,596 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pentair by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,517,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,181,000 after acquiring an additional 155,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

