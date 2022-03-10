Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,153 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 12.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of City by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of City by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO opened at $78.66 on Thursday. City Holding has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

