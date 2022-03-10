Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

NYSE:AGO opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.