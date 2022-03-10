Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SQSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Squarespace by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Squarespace by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,698,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

