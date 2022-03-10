Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Squarespace stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.19.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in Squarespace by 133.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $4,342,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $2,398,000. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 34.6% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

