Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SAGKF opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

