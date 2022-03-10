Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $150.48

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $150.48 and last traded at $151.19, with a volume of 24571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average is $181.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after buying an additional 840,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

