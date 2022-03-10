StarTek, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of StarTek in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $173.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StarTek by 17.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

