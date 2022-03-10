State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 237 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.96.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $418.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.34 and a 200 day moving average of $488.37. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.