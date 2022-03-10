State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,177 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 51.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average is $124.97.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

