State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,765,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

