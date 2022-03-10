State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

