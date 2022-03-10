State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 201 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of IDACORP worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IDACORP by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE IDA opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $114.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

About IDACORP (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.