State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,955 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Vonage worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vonage by 67.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 649,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 262,130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 345.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 100,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 113,159.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -199.78, a PEG ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,909 shares of company stock worth $4,362,081. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VG. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

