Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$39.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$37.69 and a 12-month high of C$54.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJ. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.23.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

