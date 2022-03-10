Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Up 26.6% in February

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STMH stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Stem Company Profile

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm is involved in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

