Stem (STEM) vs. The Competition Critical Review

Stem (NYSE: STEM – Get Rating) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the "Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Stem to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Stem has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stem and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -123.31% -1.28% -2.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stem and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.11 Stem Competitors $705.31 million $23.80 million -7.91

Stem’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stem and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stem Competitors 102 599 957 21 2.53

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 272.35%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 63.26%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stem beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

