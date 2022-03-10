Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to €0.49-0.51 EPS.
Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €0.50 ($0.54) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €15.18 ($16.50). 5,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.13. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a one year high of €29.18 ($31.72).
Several analysts have recently issued reports on STVN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($26.83).
About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.