Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Lowered to $21.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.69 ($26.83).
Stevanato Group stock opened at €15.68 ($17.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.13. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($31.72).
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
