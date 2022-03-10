Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Hold

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.
Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.18. Alector has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.
In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Alector by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768,293 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 17.7% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 752,336 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alector by 296.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 318,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Alector (Get Rating)
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
